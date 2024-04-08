Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $50.00. 12,714,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

