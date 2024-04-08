Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 665,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,669. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

