Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 331.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $119.56. 678,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.