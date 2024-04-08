Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

