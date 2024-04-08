Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. 268,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,675. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

