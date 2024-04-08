Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.92. 284,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.