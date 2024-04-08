Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

