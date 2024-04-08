Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $76.88. 1,916,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,633. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

