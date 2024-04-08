Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.77. 1,615,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

