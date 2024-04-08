Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 676.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $255.49. 180,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.