Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,469,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.06. 255,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.