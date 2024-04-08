Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 365,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,221. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

