Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 107,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,063. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.