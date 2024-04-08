Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Increased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.04. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

