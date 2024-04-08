Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.62. 13,872,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,690. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

