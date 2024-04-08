Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,125. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

