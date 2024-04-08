Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $82,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 351,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,389. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

