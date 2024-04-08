Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 2.0 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

