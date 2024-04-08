Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
