Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

Get Veralto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Institutional Trading of Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.