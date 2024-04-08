Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $151.08 million and $22.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,679.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.92 or 0.00954141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00144949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00189388 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00140191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

