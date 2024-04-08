Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 139,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 703,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

About Veris Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Veris Residential by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 138,128 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

