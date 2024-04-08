Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22. 139,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 703,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.
Veris Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -17.07%.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
