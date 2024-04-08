Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Vicor has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vicor by 2,183.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after buying an additional 1,239,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $12,335,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

