Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,157 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,739. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

