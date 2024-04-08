Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. 443,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,985. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.68.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

