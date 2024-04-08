Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 1.85% of OmniAb worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $64,695.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OABI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.26. 234,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OABI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

