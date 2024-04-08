Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

CL traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.55. 874,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

