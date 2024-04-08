Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $31.23 Million Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for about 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AESI. Barclays increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $23.40 on Monday. 177,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

