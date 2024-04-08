Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,715 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,088 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 779,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

