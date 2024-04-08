Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises about 3.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Teleflex worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

