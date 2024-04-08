Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 18,534 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Palomar comprises about 4.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 3.90% of Palomar worth $53,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,755.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.04. 55,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,465. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

