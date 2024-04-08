Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,619. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

