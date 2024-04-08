Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 56,009 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,009 shares during the period. ON makes up about 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $38,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,539,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,585. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

