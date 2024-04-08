Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 7,387.31% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.