Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $79.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of VST stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,875 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

