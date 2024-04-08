Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.9%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.18. Approximately 864,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,881,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

