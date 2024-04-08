Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.80 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $190.80 million and $8.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00009465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.46737286 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $6,866,947.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

