Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

