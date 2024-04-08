Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,145.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 806,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 43,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 234,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.89. 810,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,122,540. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

