Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.50 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,290.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,642,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 621,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,769. The firm has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

