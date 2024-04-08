Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,623. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

