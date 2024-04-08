Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $16.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,323.32. 265,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,510. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,088.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

