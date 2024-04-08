Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

