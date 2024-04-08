Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,843. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

