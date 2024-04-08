Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,024 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 5.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $750.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

