Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,766 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 180,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 105,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,104,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

