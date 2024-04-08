Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 960 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.