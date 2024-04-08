Washington University Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Washington University decreased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 18.1% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washington University owned 0.13% of Coupang worth $36,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at $896,754,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Coupang Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.32. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

