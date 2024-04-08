Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 661,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

