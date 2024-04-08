WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 9th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY24 guidance at $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.780-5.150 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $251.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

