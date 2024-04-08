Wedbush Increases The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target to $22.00

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s previous close.
The GEO Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,371. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
